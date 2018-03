The best creations of Heloisa Bacellar—chef and author of a number of best-selling cookbooks, such as Cooking for Friends—are on display in her shop. Her work is focused on comfort food, the dishes that bring us memories of our childhood. It also serves as an emporium, gathering beautiful artisanal products from the countryside where you will find enamel cookware, kitchen towels, cloth filters for brewing coffee in a traditional Brazilian way, and sweets like goiabada, butter and the best pão de queijo (cheese bread) in town.