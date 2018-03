The Pennsylvania Dutch were a resourceful bunch: They came up with this veritable farmhouse pâté as a way to use up the unpopular parts of a pig, including the head, organ meats—and depending on who's cooking, even the skin. The parts are boiled with cornmeal, then pressed and baked in a loaf pan. Sliced hot scrapple still has its share of fans, although homemade recipes often call for ground pork while retailers still include various pig parts.