Weekly Menu Planner: November 19-25, 2011

Saturday, November 19

Crunchy Almond-Crusted Duck Breasts with Chanterelle Salad (left)

Roasted Radishes with Radish Greens

Tip: Halve the roasted radishes recipe.

Vanilla Ice Cream

Sunday, November 20

Pappardelle with Lamb Ragù (left)

Green Salad with Goat Cheese and Pistachios

Turkey Stock (see Tip)

Tip: Make the turkey stock ahead for Thanksgiving.

Monday, November 21

Winter Vegetable Chili (left)

Cumin-Scented White Rice

Crispy Corn Bread

Tuesday, November 22

Pan-Seared Cod with Preserved-Lemon Aioli (left)

Mixed Green Salad with Fig-Yogurt Dressing

Warm Broccoli and Barley Pilaf

Wednesday, November 23

Miso Soup with Shrimp and Tofu (left)

Spiced Ginger Cookies

Tip: The spiced cookies are for the Thanksgiving dinner tomorrow.

Thursday, November 24

Herb-Roasted Turkey with Gravy (left)

Sparkling Pomegranate Punch

Hazelnut Profiteroles with Blue Cheese and Grapes

Fig-and-Almond Bread Stuffing with Fennel

Five-Spice Glazed Sweet Potatoes with Walnut Toffee

Glazed Carrots with Cardamom and Ginger

Cranberry-Quince Chutney

Fall Harvest Salad

Buttermilk-Parmesan Biscuits

Pear Tarte Tatin with Red-Wine Caramel

Tip: Buy extra greens to serve tomorrow with sandwiches.

Friday, November 25

Next-Day Turkey Sandwiches (left)

Leftover Fall Harvest Salad

