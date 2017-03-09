Weekly Meal Planner: September 24-30, 2011

Saturday, September 24

Lamb Chops and Ragú with Malloreddus (left)

Tomato, Cucumber and Onion Salad

Roasted Leek and Potato Salad

Sunday, September 25

Crispy Buttermilk-Fried Chicken (left)

Crisp Tomato, Zucchini and Eggplant Bread Gratin

Roasted Potato Sticks

Vanilla Sundaes with Crisped Rice and Peanut Crunch

Monday, September 26

Pappa al Pomodoro (left)

Zucchini Carpaccio

• Crusty Bread

Tip: Meatless Monday meal.

Tuesday, September 27

Spaghetti with Tomatoes, Black Olives, Garlic and Feta Cheese (left)

Mixed Green Salad with Fig-Yogurt Dressing

Wednesday, September 28

Eggplant, Chickpea and Tomato Curry (left)

Steamed Rice

Mint and Red Onion Raita

Thursday, September 29

Roasted Chicken with Garlic-Thyme Butter (left)

Mustardy Potato Pierogies

Mixed Green Salad

Friday, September 30

Sea Bass Allacqua Pazza (left)

Tomato Acqua Cotta

Bulgur Salad with Cucumbers, Olives and Feta

Tip: This menu serves six—perfect for a late-summer dinner party.

