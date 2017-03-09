Weekly Meal Planner: September 18-24, 2010

• Garlic-Brined Pork Banh Mi (left)
• Crisp Green Beans with Pork Belly
• Stir-fried Baby Bok Choy with Shiitake Mushrooms
• Frascatelli Carbonara (left)
• Watercress-and-Endive Salad
• Olive Oil–Thyme Cake with Figs and Black Pepper
• Squash and Potato Pizzas (left)
• Romaine Leaves with Honey-Mustard Dressing
Tip: Buy extra romaine for salad later in the week.
• Ham and Gruyère French Toast Sandwiches (left)
• Smoked Tomato Soup
• Cinnamon Sautéed Apples and Pears
• Slow Cooker Sunday Sauce for Spaghetti (left)
• Romaine Salad with Creamy Lemon Dressing
• Crusty bread
• Oven-Fried Chicken with a Polenta Crust (left)
• Creamy Potato and Onion Gratin
• Tuscan-Style Sautéed Spinach
• Jicama, Kirby and Carrot Salad with Charred Lamb (left)
• Floating Island with Coconut Milk and Mango Chutney