Weekly Meal Planner: September 18-24, 2010

Food & Wine
Saturday, September 18

Garlic-Brined Pork Banh Mi (left)

Crisp Green Beans with Pork Belly

Stir-fried Baby Bok Choy with Shiitake Mushrooms

Sunday, September 19

Frascatelli Carbonara (left)

Watercress-and-Endive Salad

Olive Oil–Thyme Cake with Figs and Black Pepper

Monday, September 20

Squash and Potato Pizzas (left)

Romaine Leaves with Honey-Mustard Dressing

Tip: Buy extra romaine for salad later in the week.

Tuesday, September 21

Ham and Gruyère French Toast Sandwiches (left)

Smoked Tomato Soup

Cinnamon Sautéed Apples and Pears

Wednesday, September 22

Slow Cooker Sunday Sauce for Spaghetti (left)

Romaine Salad with Creamy Lemon Dressing

• Crusty bread

Thursday, September 23

Oven-Fried Chicken with a Polenta Crust (left)

Creamy Potato and Onion Gratin

Tuscan-Style Sautéed Spinach

Friday, September 24

Jicama, Kirby and Carrot Salad with Charred Lamb (left)

Floating Island with Coconut Milk and Mango Chutney

