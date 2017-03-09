Weekly Meal Planner: September 17-23, 2011

Saturday, September 17

Ham-and-Cheese Stuffed Veal Chops (left)

Mixed Green Caesar Salad

Yukon Gold Potato Salad with Leeks

Gooey Walnut Brownies

Tip: Save extra potatoes for a Sunday scramble. Marinate tomorrow's pork loin.

Sunday, September 18

Roast Pork Loin with Saba (left)

Swiss Chard Soufflé

Almond-and-Candied-Orange Cake with Lemon Semifreddo

Monday, September 19

Penne with Cauliflower and Leeks (left)

Parmesan-Garlic Bread

Tip: Meatless Monday meal.

Tuesday, September 20

Tuna Tacos with Onions (left)

Avocado-Black Bean Salsa

Oaxacan Hot Chocolate

Wednesday, September 21

Shrimp and Orzo Salad with Greek Flavors (left)

Lemony Greens with Olive Oil and Olives

Thursday, September 22

Quick-Roasted Chicken with Mustard and Garlic (left)

Mario Batali's Tortilla Española

Green Salad with Tangy Mustard Vinaigrette

Tip: Extra salad dressing will keep for a week.

Friday, September 23

Marinated Fish with Salmoriglio Sauce (left)

Lemony-Rice Parsley Salad

Creamy Rose Panna Cotta

