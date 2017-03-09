Weekly Meal Planner: September 11-17, 2010

• Grilled Steaks with Sweet-Spicy Hoisin Sauce (left)
• Grilled Vegetable Salad with Goat Cheese–Garlic Toasts
• Savory Baked Carrot and Broccoli Rabe Terrine
• Espresso-Chocolate Semifreddo
• Braised Pork Shanks (left)
• Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes
• Sautéed Greens with Shallots and Thyme
Tip: Reserve leftover pork for quesadillas later in the week. Buy extra spinach for dinner tomorrow night.
• Roasted Red Pepper Soup with Seared Scallops (left)
• Basmati Rice Salad with Spinach, Tomatoes and Tarragon
• Pulled Pork and Goat Cheese Quesadillas (left)
• Sweet-and-Smoky Beans
• Mixed Green Salad
Tip: Make quesadillas using leftover braised pork from Sunday.
• Cauliflower, Bacon, and Parmesan Frittata (left)
• Sautéed Zucchini with Chives
• Chocolate-Almond Bars
• Steamed Mussels with Coconut Milk and Thai Chiles (left)
• Thai-Style Haricots Verts
• Crusty bread
• Olive Oil-Poached Salmon with Fresh Horseradish (left)
• Garlicky Potato and Baby Spinach Gratin