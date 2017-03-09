Weekly Meal Planner: September 10-16, 2011

Food & Wine
1 of 7

Saturday, September 10

Chicken alla Diavola (left)

Lemony Artichoke and Potato Soup

Bread Salad with Tomatoes and Olives

Peaches with Vanilla-Red Wine Syrup and Ice Cream

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 7

Sunday, September 11

Roast Pork Shoulder with Fennel and Potatoes (left)

Cabbage and Green-Bean Salad

Deep-Dish Peach and Raspberry Pie

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 7

Monday, September 12

Chopped Greek Salad with Shallot Vinaigrette (left)

Creamy Sun-Dried-Tomato Soup with Cheese Panini

Tip: Meatless Monday meal. Half the salad recipe to serve four. Buy extra sun-dried tomatoes to use later in the week for pasta.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 7

Tuesday, September 13

Chicken in Vinegar Sauce (left)

Celery, Pear and Hazelnut Salad

Potato Puree

Nut Chocolate-Chunk Cookies

Tip: Halve this recipe to serve four.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 7

Wednesday, September 14

Grilled Salmon Sandwiches (left)

Broccoli with Garlicky Tapenade

• Fresh Fruit

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 7

Thursday, September 15

Spaghetti with Sun-Dried Tomato-Almond Pesto (left)

Radicchio and Arugula Salad with Walnuts and Dates

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 7

Friday, September 16

Shellfish Paella with Fregola (left)

Watermelon and Arugula Salad with Walnuts

Ricotta with Berries and Bitter Honey

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up