Weekly Meal Planner: October 9-15, 2010

Saturday, October 9

Pot Roast Smothered in Bacon and Onions (left)

Steamed Rice

Braised Carrots with Thyme

Mixed Green Salad

Peanut Butter and Milk-Chocolate Mousse Parfaits

Sunday, October 10

Chickpea Stew with Spinach and Chorizo (left)

• Crusty Bread

Citrus Salad with Saffron Dressing

Monday, October 11

Tangy Tomato Soup With Tarragon Croutons (left)

Onion-Cheese Tart with Radicchio Salad

Tuesday, October 12

Curried Chicken Salad with Garam Masala Biscuits (left)

Spicy Chickpea Salad

Steamed Green Beans

Wednesday, October 13

Mom's Meat Loaf (left)

Yukon Golds with Shallot Butter

Peas and Carrots with Two Onions

Thursday, October 14

Classic Shrimp Scampi (left)

Jasmine Rice Pilaf

Mixed Greens with Shallot-Dijon Dressing

Friday, October 15

Boudin Blanc with Leeks and Mustard Sauce (left)

Tuscan-Style Sautéed Spinach

Warm Apple and Dried Cherry Crisp

