Weekly Meal Planner: October 8-14, 2011

Food & Wine
1 of 7

Saturday, October 8

Chicken in Red Wine Vinegar (left)

Gnocchi Gratin with Pine Nuts and Gorgonzola Dolce

Caramelized Endives with Apples

Goat Cheese-Stuffed Roasted Figs

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 7

Sunday, October 9

Braised Pork with Pearl Onions and Grapes (left)

Yukon Golds with Shallot Butter

Tangerine and Arugula Salad with Ricotta Salata and Pistachios

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 7

Monday, October 10

Stir-Fried Noodles with Chanterelles (left)

Sesame Spinach (Shingumchi Namul)

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 7

Tuesday, October 11

Roast Chicken with Rosemary and Lemon (left)

Spice Roasted Butternut Squash

Spinach Salad with Corn Bread Croutons

Tip: Use leftover chicken to make tomorrow's salad.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 7

Wednesday, October 12

Chicken Salad with Cumin-Scented Carrot Raita (left)

• Pita Bread

Twice-Cooked Broccoli with Hazelnuts and Garlic

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 7

Thursday, October 13

Eggplant Ravioli with Gewürztraminer and Bacon (left)

Parsley Salad with Pine Nuts and Lemon-Tahini Dressing

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 7

Friday, October 14

Viognier-Steamed Clams with Bacon and Parsnips (left)

White Cheddar and Scallion Muffins

Mixed Salad with Three Vinegars

Fudgy Chocolate Brownies

Tip: Serve leftover muffins with meals over the weekend.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up