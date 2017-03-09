Weekly Meal Planner: October 23-29, 2010

Saturday, October 23

Toulouse-Style Cassoulet (left)

Mixed Green Salad

Apple Tart with Almond Cream

Sunday, October 24

Chicken Braised with Lemon and Garlic (left)

Smoky Mashed Potatoes

Haricots Verts

• Leftover Apple Tart with Almond Cream

Monday, October 25

Savory Ricotta-Squash Tart (left)

Creamy Mushroom Soup with Thyme Croutons

Warm Mixed Greens

Tuesday, October 26

Barbecue Sloppy Joes (left)

Oven Fries with Herbs and Pecorino

Steamed Green Beans

Wednesday, October 27

Pan-Fried Pork Chops with Cranberry Relish (left)

Fresh Cheese Spaetzle

Whole Roasted Carrots with Garlic

Thursday, October 28

Sesame-Coated Chicken with Broccoli (left)

Steamed Rice

Friday, October 29

Beef Stew with Port and Porcini (left)

• Buttered Egg Noodles

Garlicky Broccolini

Baked Apples

