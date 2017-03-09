Weekly Meal Planner: October 23-29, 2010

• Toulouse-Style Cassoulet (left)
• Mixed Green Salad
• Apple Tart with Almond Cream
• Chicken Braised with Lemon and Garlic (left)
• Smoky Mashed Potatoes
• Haricots Verts
• Leftover Apple Tart with Almond Cream
• Savory Ricotta-Squash Tart (left)
• Creamy Mushroom Soup with Thyme Croutons
• Warm Mixed Greens
• Barbecue Sloppy Joes (left)
• Oven Fries with Herbs and Pecorino
• Steamed Green Beans
• Pan-Fried Pork Chops with Cranberry Relish (left)
• Fresh Cheese Spaetzle
• Whole Roasted Carrots with Garlic
• Sesame-Coated Chicken with Broccoli (left)
• Steamed Rice
• Beef Stew with Port and Porcini (left)
• Buttered Egg Noodles
• Garlicky Broccolini
• Baked Apples