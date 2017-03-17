Weekly Meal Planner: October 22-28, 2011

Food & Wine
1 of 5

Saturday, October 22

Braised Chicken Legs with Green Olives (left)

Buttery Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes

Pear and Apple Oat Crisp

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 5

Monday, October 24

Creamy Pasta with Tomato Confit and Fresh Goat Cheese (left)

Radicchio-and-Arugula Salad with Walnuts and Dates

Tip: Replace the chicken stock with vegetable stock for a Meatless Monday menu.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 5

Tuesday, October 25

Spaghetti with Clams and Green Beans (left)

Mesclun Salad with Fried Shallots and Blue Cheese

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 5

Wednesday, October 26

Steamed Fish with Mushrooms and Noodles (left)

Stir-Fried Green Beans with Shrimp and Garlic

Five-Spice Melons

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 5

Friday, October 28

Chicken with White Wine and Crème Fraîche (left)

Roasted Parsnips with Chopped Herbs

Swiss Chard With Pancetta

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up