Weekly Meal Planner: October 2-8, 2010

Food & Wine
Saturday, October 2

Monkfish in Tomato-Garlic Sauce (left)

Rustic Mashed Potatoes and Cabbage

Green Salad with Tangy Mustard Vinaigrette

Liqueur-Infused Oranges with Ice Cream and Custard Sauce

Sunday, October 3

Pork Stew with Cockles and Spicy Red Pepper Sauce (left)

Green Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette

• Crusty Bread

Maple Baked Pears

Monday, October 4

Ziti with Portobello Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, and Goat Cheese (left)

Green Salad with Nutty Vinaigrette

Tuesday, October 5

Fresh Butternut Squash Salad (left)

Basil-Spiked Zucchini and Tomato Soup

Smoky Brussels Sprouts

Wednesday, October 6

Slow Cooker Korean Beef Stew with Napa Cabbage and Pickles (left)

Dried Fruit Compote in Spiced Syrup

Thursday, October 7

Baked Chicken with Potatoes, Fennel and Mint (left)

Lefty's Green Salad

Friday, October 8

Roasted Salmon with Lentils and Bacon (left)

Sautéed Greens with Shallots and Thyme

Molten Chocolate Cake with Caramel Filling

