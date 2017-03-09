Weekly Meal Planner: November 6-12, 2010

Saturday, November 6

Pork Rib Roast (left)

Sweet Onion Puree

Crisp Sage Tempura

Watercress Salad with Prosciutto, Tangerines and Hazelnuts

Smashed Mixed Root Vegetables

Krispy Kreme Bread Pudding with Espresso Whipped Cream

Sunday, November 7

Slow Cooker Beef Goulash (left)

• Buttered Egg Noodles

Mixed Green Caesar Salad

Maple Buttermilk Pudding Cake

Tip: Begin curing pork chops for Tuesday's dinner.

Monday, November 8

Crunchy Winter Vegetable Salad with Olives and Capers (left)

Yellow Split Pea Soup with Crispy Garlic

• Leftover Maple Buttermilk Pudding Cake

Tuesday, November 9

Two-Day Spice-Rubbed Pork Chops (left)

Roasted Squash with Chestnuts and Pomegranate

Crispy Baked Kale with Gruyère Cheese

Wednesday, November 10

Barley Chupe with Queso Fresco (left)

Fried Chicken Cutlets with Salsa

Mixed Green Salad

Thursday, November 11

Seared Cod with Chile Sauce (left)

Skillet Roasted New Potatoes

Hearts of Palm and Cress Salad

Tip: Use extra potatoes for breakfast the next morning. Soak beans for tomorrow evening's dinner.

Friday, November 12

Chunky White Bean Soup with Pan-Fried Salami (left)

• Crusty Bread

Chocolate-Pecan Pie

