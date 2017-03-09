Weekly Meal Planner: November 6-12, 2010

• Pork Rib Roast (left)
• Sweet Onion Puree
• Crisp Sage Tempura
• Watercress Salad with Prosciutto, Tangerines and Hazelnuts
• Smashed Mixed Root Vegetables
• Krispy Kreme Bread Pudding with Espresso Whipped Cream
• Slow Cooker Beef Goulash (left)
• Buttered Egg Noodles
• Mixed Green Caesar Salad
• Maple Buttermilk Pudding Cake
Tip: Begin curing pork chops for Tuesday's dinner.
• Crunchy Winter Vegetable Salad with Olives and Capers (left)
• Yellow Split Pea Soup with Crispy Garlic
• Leftover Maple Buttermilk Pudding Cake
• Two-Day Spice-Rubbed Pork Chops (left)
• Roasted Squash with Chestnuts and Pomegranate
• Crispy Baked Kale with Gruyère Cheese
• Barley Chupe with Queso Fresco (left)
• Fried Chicken Cutlets with Salsa
• Mixed Green Salad
• Seared Cod with Chile Sauce (left)
• Skillet Roasted New Potatoes
• Hearts of Palm and Cress Salad
Tip: Use extra potatoes for breakfast the next morning. Soak beans for tomorrow evening's dinner.
• Chunky White Bean Soup with Pan-Fried Salami (left)
• Crusty Bread
• Chocolate-Pecan Pie