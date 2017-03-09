Weekly Meal Planner: November 12-18, 2011

• Paprika-Roasted Leg of Lamb (left)
• Roasted Sweet Potato and Okra Salad
• Gingery Creamed Kale and Cabbage
• Lime-Scented Poppy Seed Rice Pudding with Mango
Tip: Dinner party for 12.
• Pork Meat Loaf with Chickpeas (left)
• Collard Cobbler with Cornmeal Biscuits
• Cinnamon-Honey Glazed Carrots
• Crunchy Milk Chocolate-Peanut Butter Layer Cake
Tip: Reserve extra meat loaf for sandwiches later in the week.
• Spinach and Scallion Dutch Baby (left)
• Garlicky Roasted Broccoli
• Cauliflower Soup with Pecans and Rye Croutons (left)
• Meat Loaf Club Sandwiches
• Chocolate Snickerdoodles
Tip: Use leftover meatloaf from Sunday’s dinner.
• Asian Pork, Mushroom and Noodle Stir-Fry (left)
• Black Bean Burgers (left)
• Smoky Red Pepper Spread
• Oven Fries with Garlic and Parsley
• Juniper-Brined Double-Cut Pork Chops (left)
• Potato Puree
• Braised Root Vegetables and Cabbage with Fall Fruit