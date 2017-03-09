Weekly Meal Planner: November 12-18, 2011

Saturday, November 12

Paprika-Roasted Leg of Lamb (left)

Roasted Sweet Potato and Okra Salad

Gingery Creamed Kale and Cabbage

Lime-Scented Poppy Seed Rice Pudding with Mango

Tip: Dinner party for 12.

Sunday, November 13

Pork Meat Loaf with Chickpeas (left)

Collard Cobbler with Cornmeal Biscuits

Cinnamon-Honey Glazed Carrots

Crunchy Milk Chocolate-Peanut Butter Layer Cake

Tip: Reserve extra meat loaf for sandwiches later in the week.

Monday, November 14

Spinach and Scallion Dutch Baby (left)

Garlicky Roasted Broccoli

Tuesday, November 15

Cauliflower Soup with Pecans and Rye Croutons (left)

Meat Loaf Club Sandwiches

Chocolate Snickerdoodles

Tip: Use leftover meatloaf from Sunday’s dinner.

Wednesday, November 16

Asian Pork, Mushroom and Noodle Stir-Fry (left)

Thursday, November 17

Black Bean Burgers (left)

Smoky Red Pepper Spread

Oven Fries with Garlic and Parsley

Friday, November 18

Juniper-Brined Double-Cut Pork Chops (left)

Potato Puree

Braised Root Vegetables and Cabbage with Fall Fruit

