Weekly Meal Planner: May 8-14, 2010

Food & Wine
Saturday, May 8

Honey Mustard Chicken (left)

Swiss Chard with Smoked Bacon and Jalapeño Vinegar

Corn and Goat Cheese Grits

Peach-Maple Ice Cream

Sunday, May 9

Skirt Steak with Creamed Corn and Poblanos (left)

Roasted Butternut Squash with Sage

Chocolate Flan

Tip: Prepare extra skirt steak for fajitas later in the week.

Monday, May 10

Spring Vegetable Soup (left)

Crusty Bread

Strawberry-Mint Frappé

Tuesday, May 11

Skirt Steak Fajitas (left)

Corn and Tomato Salad with Thyme and Roasted Poblanos

Classic Margarita

Tip: Use leftover steak from Sunday.

Wednesday, May 12

Stir-Fried Chicken with Bok Choy (left)

Steamed Rice

Iced Basil-and-Lemongrass Tea

Thursday, May 13

Creole Catfish Stew (left)

Buttermilk Corn Bread

• Fresh fruit or Blackberry Cobbler

Friday, May 14

Circassian Chicken (left)

Flat Bread with Spinach and Feta

Braised Artichoke Hearts with Vegetables

Yogurt Dip with Mint and Garlic

