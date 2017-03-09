Weekly Meal Planner: May 7-13, 2011

Food & Wine
1 of 7

Saturday, May 7

Banh Cuon (left)

Nuoc Cham Sauce

Bananas in Coffee Bean Syrup over Vanilla Ice Cream

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 7

Sunday, May 8

Blackberry Corn Cakes (left)

Peach Maple Ice Cream

Café Cubano

Tip: Mother's Day breakfast in bed.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 7

Monday, May 9

Greek-Style Vegetable Risotto (left)

Endive Salad with Lemon-Mascarpone Dressing

Tip: "Meatless Monday" dinner.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 7

Tuesday, May 10

Duck Breast, Lentil and Parsnip Salad (left)

Arugula "Velouté" with Parmesan Cream

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 7

Wednesday, May 11

Grilled Salmon with Orzo Salad (left)

Mixed Green Salad

Citrus Salad with Candied Ginger

Tip: Reserve half of the fruit salad for breakfast tomorrow morning.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 7

Thursday, May 12

Chicken with Zucchini and Feta (left)

Warm Broccoli and Barley Pilaf

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 7

Friday, May 13

Penne with Chili-Rubbed Flank Steak and Pineapple Salsa (left)

Romaine Lettuce and Cucumber Salad

Chocolate-Almond Bars

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up