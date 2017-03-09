Weekly Meal Planner: May 1-7, 2010

Saturday, May 1

Persian Roasted Chicken with Dried Cherry-Saffron Rice (left)

Oven-Roasted Asparagus with Sesame Seeds

Roasted Cauliflower with Lemon and Dill

Tip: Buy extra asparagus to use later in the week.

Sunday, May 2

Grilled Strip Steaks with Sweet Potato Hash Browns (left)

Spicy Sautéed Spinach

Raspberry Shortbread Bars

Tip: Prepare extra steak for sandwiches and tacos later in the week.

Monday, May 3

Strip-Steak Sandwiches (left)

Tzatziki Potato Salad

Spring Peas with Mint

Raspberry Shortbread Bars

Tuesday, May 4

Butter Beans with Parsley, Tomatoes and Chorizo (left)

Oven-Roasted Asparagus with Chives

Green Salad with Nutty Vinaigrette

Wednesday, May 5

Cinco de Mayo

Steak, Chicken and Vegetable Tacos (left)

Salsa Verde

Chile-Herb White Rice

Punto Pomelo

Tres Leches Cake with Dulce de Leche

Thursday, May 6

Farfalle with Spring Vegetables (left)

Wilted Frisée Salad with Hot Smoky Tomato Dressing

Green-Ginger Iced Tea

Friday, May 7

Fish Stew with Peppers, Almonds and Saffron (left)

Warm Mixed Greens

Crusty Bread

Sliced Oranges with Thyme Syrup

