Weekly Meal Planner: March 5-11, 2011

Saturday, March 5

Crispy Pan-Fried Shrimp and Chorizo Fideo Cakes (left)

Piquillo Peppers with Balsamic and Parmesan

Gazpacho Salad

Lemon-and-Cinnamon-Scented Flan

Sunday, March 6

Gnocchi Parisienne (left)

Meatballs with Peas

Arugula-Fennel Salad

Monday, March 7

Winter-Vegetable Shepherd's Pie (left)

Mixed Green Salad

Tuesday, March 8

Beef Curry (left)

Steamed Rice

Wednesday, March 9

Orzo Risotto with Buttery Shrimp (left)

Jordon's Romaine Salad

Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookies

Thursday, March 10

Pasta Shells with Peas and Ham (left)

Bibb Lettuce Salad

• Leftover Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookies

Friday, March 11

Polenta Gratin with Spinach and Wild Mushrooms (left)

Rachael Ray's Radicchio Salad with Oranges and Fennel

Rich Baked Chocolate Puddings

