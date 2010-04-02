Weekly Meal Planner: March 27-April 2, 2010

• Missouri Baby Back Ribs with Apple Slaw (left)
• Brussels Sprouts with Cranberries
• Tomato-Caper Potato Salad
• Sticky Toffee Pudding
Tip: All recipes serve 8-10 people, making this an ideal menu for entertaining.
• Hanger Steak with Warm Bulgur Salad (left)
• Mushroom Salad with Mint
• Sweet Potato Oven Fries
• Quick White Bean Stew with Swiss Chard and Tomatoes (left)
• Parmesan Garlic Bread
Tip: Double the bean stew for later in the week.
• Zucchini, Corn, Black-Bean, and Jack-Cheese Quesadillas (left)
• Salsa Verde
• Tomato, Avocado and Arugula Salad
• Chicken Breasts with Rosemary and Thyme (left)
• Quick White Bean Stew with Swiss Chard and Tomatoes
Tip: The bean stew is left over from earlier in the week.
• Sausages, Potatoes, and Artichoke Hearts in Tomato Broth (left)
• Spicy Sautéed Spinach
• Crusty Bread
• Nutella Fondue
• Grilled Salmon with Preserved Lemon and Green Olives (left)
• Garlicky Broccolini
• Potato Puree
