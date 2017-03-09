Weekly Meal Planner: March 13-19, 2010

• Gnocchi Parisienne (left)
• Meatballs with Tomato Sauce
• Antipasto Salad
• Lemon Sorbetto
More Italian Main Dishes
• Dr Pepper–Glazed Ham with Prunes (left)
• Spring Onion and Goat Cheese Bread Pudding
• Braised Kale
• Mascarpone-Swirled Brownies with Nutty Caramel Corn
Tip: Save half of the ham for later in the week.
More Ham Recipes
• Smoky Ham-and-Corn Chowder (left)
• Oven-Roasted Asparagus with Manchego
• Pull-Apart Cheesy Onion Bread
Tip: Use leftover ham for the chowder.
Amazing Warming Soups
• Turkey Burgers (left)
• Tomato Jam
• Lemony Broccoli Salad
• Anthony's Home Fries
10 Favorite Burger Recipes
• Angel-Hair Pasta with Crab and Country Ham (left)
• Snow Peas with Leek and Herbs
Tip: Use leftover ham from Sunday for the pasta. The brownies are also extra from Sunday.
• Poached Salmon Salad with Lettuce and Asparagus (left)
• Warm New Potato Salad with Taleggio and Arugula
More Great Salads with Seafood
• Multigrain Grilled Cheese Sandwiches (left)
• Warm Lentil and Ham Salad
Tip: Use leftover ham from Sunday for the salad.
Terrific Hot, Melted Sandwiches