Weekly Meal Planner: March 12-18, 2011

Saturday, March 12

Shrimp-and-Corn Bisque (left)

Crisp Escarole Salad with Garlicky Anchovy Dressing

Cheddar Gougères

Sunday, March 13

Clay Pot Ginger Chicken (left)

Steamed Rice

Grapefruit-and-Fennel Salad with Lemon-Wasabi Dressing

Monday, March 14

Potato and Cheddar-Cheese Soup (left)

Citrus Salad with Arugula and Mint

• Crusty Bread

Tuesday, March 15

Shrimp Po'Boys (left)

Jalapeño Slaw

Creamy Cheese Grits

Wednesday, March 16

Pulled-Chicken Sandwiches (left)

Cucumber Salad

Stovetop Baked Beans

Thursday, March 17

Pasta Shells with Peas and Ham (left)

Irish Brown Bread

Friday, March 18

Potato-Crusted Salmon with Herb Salad (left)

Whole Roasted Carrots with Fresh Ginger

Spicy Broccoli Rabe

