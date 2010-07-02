Weekly Meal Planner: June 26-July 2, 2010

• Ginger-Garlic Shrimp with Tangy Tomato Sauce (left)
• Quinoa Salad with Roasted Peppers and Tomatoes
• Seared Romaine Spears with Caesar Dressing
• Caramelized Pineapple Sundaes with Coconut
• Zen Sangria
Tip: Begin marinating the chicken for tomorrow's dinner.
• Buttermilk Chicken with Crispy Cornflakes (left)
• Classic Potato Salad
• Shredded Green Cabbage Salad with Lemon and Garlic
• Pasta with Cauliflower, Peppers and Walnut Pesto (left)
• Baby Spinach Salad with Goat Cheese and Dried Cherries
• Banana Parfait with Mango and Berries
• Grilled-Chicken Banh Mi (left)
• Rice Noodle Salad
• Sauteed Sesame Green Beans
Tip: Omit the chicken from the Rice Noodle Salad and make extra noodles for tomorrow's dinner.
• Flatiron Steak Salad with Thai Dressing (left)
Leftover rice noodles tossed with Thai dressing
• Coconut-Almond Balls with Dried Fruit
• Crunchy Tofu Tacos (left)
• New Mexican Street Corn
• Spicy Orange and Jicama Salad
• Salmon with Vodka Sauce and Parsley Salad (left)
• Orzo Pilaf with Tomatoes and Basil
• Meyer Lemon Mousse