Weekly Meal Planner: June 18-24, 2011

• Chicken Tikka Masala (left)
• Steamed Rice
• Mango Lassi
• Greek Salad with Feta Mousse (left)
• Greek-Style Lamb Burgers with Yogurt-Cucumber Sauce
• Lemony Braised Greens with Fennel
• Baklava with Walnuts and Chocolate Chips
• Pennette With Zucchini, Ricotta Salata and Fresh Herbs (left)
• Crisp and Spicy Corn on the Cob
• Scallop and Corn Bacon Burgers with Spicy Mayo (left)
• Oven Fries with Herbs and Pecorino
• Tomato and Sweet Onion Salad
• Stir-Fried Chicken in Lettuce Leaves (left)
• Sauteed Sesame Green Beans
• Shrimp Fried Rice (left)
• Iced Pomegranate-Fennel Green Tea
• Grilled Lamb and Red Onion Tacos with Tomato-Mint Salsa (left)
• Chunky Guacamole
• Jicama and Orange Salad
• Five-Spice Margarita