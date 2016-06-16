Weekly Meal Planner: June 18-24, 2011

Food & Wine
1 of 7

Saturday, June 18

Chicken Tikka Masala (left)

Steamed Rice

Mango Lassi

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 7

Sunday, June 19

Greek Salad with Feta Mousse (left)

Greek-Style Lamb Burgers with Yogurt-Cucumber Sauce

Lemony Braised Greens with Fennel

Baklava with Walnuts and Chocolate Chips

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 7

Monday, June 20

Pennette With Zucchini, Ricotta Salata and Fresh Herbs (left)

Crisp and Spicy Corn on the Cob

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 7

Tuesday, June 21

Scallop and Corn Bacon Burgers with Spicy Mayo (left)

Oven Fries with Herbs and Pecorino

Tomato and Sweet Onion Salad

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 7

Wednesday, June 22

Stir-Fried Chicken in Lettuce Leaves (left)

Sauteed Sesame Green Beans

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 7

Thursday, June 23

Shrimp Fried Rice (left)

Iced Pomegranate-Fennel Green Tea

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 7

Friday, June 24

Grilled Lamb and Red Onion Tacos with Tomato-Mint Salsa (left)

Chunky Guacamole

Jicama and Orange Salad

Five-Spice Margarita

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up