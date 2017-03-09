Weekly Meal Planner: July 9-15, 2011

• Artichoke and Ricotta Dumplings with Preserved-Lemon Sauce (left)
• Orzo Pilaf
• Fava Bean Salad
• Strawberry Ice Cream Pie
• Duck Breast with Fresh Cherry Sauce and Grilled Apricots (left)
• Stuffed Zucchini Blossoms
• Roasted Peach Pies with Cream
• Lemony Chickpea Salad (left)
• Asparagus Sandwiches
Tip: Meatless Monday menu. Prepare the olive spread for tomorrow's dinner.
• Emeril's Muffuletta (left)
• Tomato, Gruyère and Red Onion Salad
• Oven-Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges
• Pork Chops with Nectarine Relish (left)
• Steamed Green Beans with Parmesan Butter
• Herbed Potato Salad
• Pasta Shells with Shrimp and Garlicky Bread Crumbs (left)
• Steamed Asparagus with Lemon and Olive Oil
• Jerk Chicken (left)
• Fried Sweet Plantains
• Jamaican Rice and Peas