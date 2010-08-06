Weekly Meal Planner: July 31-August 6, 2010

Food & Wine
1 of 7

Saturday, July 31

Honey-Glazed Baby Back Ribs with Whiskey Marinade (left)

Spicy Green Papaya Salad

Charred Eggplant Salad with Lime-Chile Dressing

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 7

Sunday, August 1

Grilled Red Curry Chicken (left)

Pickled Cucumber Relish

Thai Mushroom Salad

Jasmine Rice Pilaf

Tip: Double the chicken recipe to entertain for 8.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 7

Monday, August 2

Grilled-Vegetable Sandwich (left)

Chopped Salad with Beets, Beans, Goat Cheese and Hazelnuts

Ginger-Mint Lemonade

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 7

Tuesday, August 3

Tangy Green Zebra Gazpacho (left)

Summer Vegetable and Potato Salad with Anchovy Dressing

Crusty Bread

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 7

Wednesday, August 4

Beef Burgers with Peanut-Chipotle Barbecue Sauce (left)

Sweet Potato Oven Fries

Superquick Strawberry Ice Cream

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 7

Thursday, August 5

Wok-Seared Scallops with Tangerine Sauce (left)

Steamed Rice

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 7

Friday, August 6

Fresh-Chorizo-and-Potato Tacos (left)

Tomatillo-Poblano Guacamole

Pico de Gallo

Tequila-Cilantro Sorbet

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up