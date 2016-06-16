Weekly Meal Planner: July 24-30, 2010

Saturday, July 24

Grilled Fish with Artichoke Caponata (left)

Arugula-Endive Salad with Honeyed Pine Nuts

Blueberry Meringue Tarts

Sunday, July 25

Grilled Balsamic-and-Garlic Flank Steak (left)

Buttermilk-Bacon Smashed Potatoes

Spinach and Bibb Lettuce Salad with Apple, Almonds and Creamy Lemon Dressing

Monday, July 26

Country Ham and Mango Salad (left)

Corn and Bacon Chowder

Bread

Tuesday, July 27

Green Gazpacho with Shrimp (left)

Crusty Bread

• Ice Cream with Classic Butterscotch Sauce

Wednesday, July 28

Swiss-Chard and Sun-Dried-Tomato Calzone (left)

Caesar Salad

Thursday, July 29

Sesame-Crusted Salmon (left)

Cellophane Noodle and Vegetable Salad

Oven-Roasted Asparagus with Sesame Seeds

Friday, July 30

San Francisco Seafood Stew (left)

Crusty Bread

Blackberry Gelato

