Weekly Meal Planner: July 23-29, 2011

Food & Wine
1 of 7

Saturday, July 23

Bouillabaisse (left)

Georgia Peach Pie

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 7

Sunday, July 24

Olive-Crusted Lamb with Adzuki Bean Stew (left)

Herbed Brown Rice Salad with Corn, Fava Beans and Peas

Blackberry Fool with Calvados

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 7

Monday, July 25

Quinoa, Artichoke and Hearts of Palm Salad (left)

Roasted Portobello and Vegetable Club Sandwiches

Tip: Meatless Monday menu.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 7

Tuesday, July 26

Spicy Steak Salad with Blue Cheese Dressing (left)

• Crusty Bread

Cucumber Cooler

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 7

Wednesday, July 27

Green-Chile Burgers with Fried Eggs (left)

Potato Salad with Champagne Vinegar

Raw Corn and Radish Salad with Spicy Lime Dressing

Sparkling Lime-Mint Coolers

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 7

Thursday, July 28

Chicken Parmesan Heroes (left)

Claudine's Mixed Greens with Zucchini and Pecorino

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 7

Friday, July 29

Seared Scallops and Corn Cakes with Bacon Vinaigrette (left)

Midsummer Market Salad

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up