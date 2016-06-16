Weekly Meal Planner: July 2-8, 2011

Saturday, July 2

Pork Chop, Corn and Mascarpone Macaroni and Cheese (left)

• Mixed Greens with Creamy Herb Dressing

Oat Cake with Warm Mixed-Berry Compote

Sunday, July 3

Lemony Halibut Skewers with Charmoula (left)

Lima Bean Puree with Olives and Shaved Pecorino

Mom's Marinated Tomato Salad

Fregola with Grilled Red Onions and Pine Nuts

Tangelo Creamsicles

Candied Orange Sugar Cookies

Lynchburg Lemonade

Tip: Summer party for 10

Monday, July 4

Chile-Stuffed Cheeseburger (left)

Potato Chips with Blue Cheese

Lemony Chickpea Salad

Summer Greens and Herbs with Roasted Beets and Hazelnuts

Iced Mint Aguas Frescas

Dulce de Leche Ice Cream Pie

Tip: Fourth of July party

Tuesday, July 5

Garden Pea Soup with Morel Cream (left)

Avocado and Jack Cheese Sandwiches

Wednesday, July 6

Shrimp with Sun-Dried-Tomato Barbecue Sauce (left)

• Crusty Bread

Spiced Corn on the Cob

Thursday, July 7

Grilled-Vegetable Pasta with Cumin (left)

Lefty's Green Salad

Peach Gingersnap Crisp

Friday, July 8

Beef Tenderloin "Dogs" with Corn Relish (left)

Oven Fries with Herbs and Pecorino

Lemony Broccoli Salad

