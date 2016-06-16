Weekly Meal Planner: July 2-8, 2011

• Pork Chop, Corn and Mascarpone Macaroni and Cheese (left)
• Mixed Greens with Creamy Herb Dressing
• Oat Cake with Warm Mixed-Berry Compote
• Lemony Halibut Skewers with Charmoula (left)
• Lima Bean Puree with Olives and Shaved Pecorino
• Mom's Marinated Tomato Salad
• Fregola with Grilled Red Onions and Pine Nuts
• Tangelo Creamsicles
• Candied Orange Sugar Cookies
• Lynchburg Lemonade
Tip: Summer party for 10
• Chile-Stuffed Cheeseburger (left)
• Potato Chips with Blue Cheese
• Lemony Chickpea Salad
• Summer Greens and Herbs with Roasted Beets and Hazelnuts
• Iced Mint Aguas Frescas
• Dulce de Leche Ice Cream Pie
Tip: Fourth of July party
• Garden Pea Soup with Morel Cream (left)
• Avocado and Jack Cheese Sandwiches
• Shrimp with Sun-Dried-Tomato Barbecue Sauce (left)
• Crusty Bread
• Spiced Corn on the Cob
• Grilled-Vegetable Pasta with Cumin (left)
• Lefty's Green Salad
• Peach Gingersnap Crisp
• Beef Tenderloin "Dogs" with Corn Relish (left)
• Oven Fries with Herbs and Pecorino
• Lemony Broccoli Salad