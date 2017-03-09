Weekly Meal Planner: July 17-23, 2010

Saturday, July 17

Spring Pea Falafel with Marinated Radishes and Minted Yogurt (left)

Heirloom Tomato Salad

Crispy Seeded Pita Chips

Tip: Buy extra radishes for salad tomorrow night.

Sunday, July 18

Tandoori Leg of Lamb (left)

Fragrant Basmati Rice

Endive, Radish and Lemon Salad

Pita bread

Monday, July 19

Vegetable Sandwich with Dill Sauce (left)

Tangy Hot Potato Salad

Chocolate Chip–Pretzel Bars

Tuesday, July 20

Asian Shrimp and Cabbage Salad (left)

Roasted Broccoli with Sesame

Silken Tofu in Ginger Syrup

Wednesday, July 21

Smoked-Trout Chowder (left)

BLT Bread Salad

• Leftover Chocolate Chip–Pretzel Bars

Thursday, July 22

Bouillabaisse Sandwiches (left)

Watercress and Cucumber Salad with Creamy Sherry Vinaigrette

Oven-Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges

Friday, July 23

Four-Pepper Steak au Poivre (left)

Sautéed Cauliflower Frittata with Thyme

Antipasto Salad with Bocconcini and Green-Olive Tapenade

Blackberries with Lemon Cream and Toasted Brioche

