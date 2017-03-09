Weekly Meal Planner: July 16-22, 2011

Saturday, July 16

Zuppa Caprese (left)

Italian Tuna Salad with White Beans and Arugula

Blueberry Meringue Tarts

Sunday, July 17

Crab Salad with Avocado and Mango (left)

Summer Bulgur and Green Bean Salad

Summer Berries with Goat Cheese Cream

Monday, July 18

Fregola Tabbouleh (left)

Steamed Corn with Peppery Tomato-Basil Butter

• Arugula with Creamy Garlic Vinaigrette

Tip: Meatless Monday menu. Cut corn recipe in half.

Tuesday, July 19

White Asparagus and Ham Gratin (left)

• Mixed Greens with a Sherry Balsamic Vinaigrette

Wednesday, July 20

Grilled Skirt Steak and Peaches (left)

Green and Yellow Bean Salad with Ricotta Salata

Baked Potatoes with Shallot-Corn Butter

Tip: Buy extra green beans for salad tomorrow.

Thursday, July 21

Orange and Fennel Roasted Cod (left)

Sweet Corn Salad with Green Beans and Hazelnuts

Orzo Pilaf with Parmesan

Tip: Begin marinating lamb chops for tomorrow's dinner.

Friday, July 22

Luscious Tandoori Lamb Chops (left)

Crispy Okra Salad

Mint and Red Onion Raita

New Delhi-Style Stir-Fried Mixed Summer Squash

