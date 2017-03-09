Weekly Meal Planner: July 16-22, 2011

• Zuppa Caprese (left)
• Italian Tuna Salad with White Beans and Arugula
• Blueberry Meringue Tarts
• Crab Salad with Avocado and Mango (left)
• Summer Bulgur and Green Bean Salad
• Summer Berries with Goat Cheese Cream
• Fregola Tabbouleh (left)
• Steamed Corn with Peppery Tomato-Basil Butter
• Arugula with Creamy Garlic Vinaigrette
Tip: Meatless Monday menu. Cut corn recipe in half.
• White Asparagus and Ham Gratin (left)
• Mixed Greens with a Sherry Balsamic Vinaigrette
• Grilled Skirt Steak and Peaches (left)
• Green and Yellow Bean Salad with Ricotta Salata
• Baked Potatoes with Shallot-Corn Butter
Tip: Buy extra green beans for salad tomorrow.
• Orange and Fennel Roasted Cod (left)
• Sweet Corn Salad with Green Beans and Hazelnuts
• Orzo Pilaf with Parmesan
Tip: Begin marinating lamb chops for tomorrow's dinner.
• Luscious Tandoori Lamb Chops (left)
• Crispy Okra Salad
• Mint and Red Onion Raita
• New Delhi-Style Stir-Fried Mixed Summer Squash