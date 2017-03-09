Weekly Meal Planner: January 8-14, 2011

Food & Wine
Saturday, January 8

Braised Lamb Shanks with Roasted Broccoli and Squash (left)

Spicy Cilantro Pesto

Orzo Pilaf with Parmesan

Feta Cheesecake & Wine-Poached Dates

Sunday, January 9

Chicken Soup with Rosemary Matzo Balls (left)

Crisp Pickled Vegetables

Graham Cracker Pound Cake

Monday, January 10

Polenta with Pinto Beans and Roasted Vegetables (left)

Green Salad with Nutty Vinaigrette

Tuesday, January 11

Roasted Halibut with Vegetables en Papillote (left)

Rosemary-Roasted Potatoes

Wednesday, January 12

Tangy Lemon-Egg Soup with Tiny Meatballs (left)

Spinach Salad with Warm Bacon Vinaigrette

• Crusty Bread

Tip: Twist on eggs and bacon. Reserve extra spinach for tomorrow night.

Thursday, January 13

Lentils with Chicken Sausage (left)

Baby Spinach Salad with Goat Cheese and Dried Cherries

Friday, January 14

Manila Clams with Hot Soppressata and Sweet Vermouth (left)

Grilled Bread

Gâteau Basque

