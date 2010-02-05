Weekly Meal Planner: January 30-February 5, 2010

Food & Wine
1 of 7

Saturday, January 30

Scottish Beef Stew (left)

Butternut Squash Gratin

Spaetzle with Buttery Japanese Bread Crumbs


slideshow More Hearty Stews

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 7

Sunday, January 31

Moroccan Chicken with Apricot-and-Olive Relish (left)

Couscous with Cinnamon, Almonds and Golden Raisins

Spicy Carrots with Parsley and Cilantro

Chocolate-Hazelnut Baklava

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 7

Monday, February 1

Orecchiette with Pancetta, Peas and Fresh Herbs (left)

Fennel and Radish Salad with Lemon Dressing


slideshow Best Pasta Dishes

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 7

Tuesday, February 2

Chicken and Smoked-Sausage Gumbo (left)

Green-Chile Rice with Beans

Green Salad with Classic Vinaigrette


slideshow Cajun and Creole Dishes

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 7

Wednesday, February 3

Chicken-Vegetable Shortcakes (left)

Arugula-Endive Salad with Honeyed Pine Nuts


Plus: More Chicken Recipes and Tips

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 7

Thursday, February 4

Butternut Squash Soup with Coconut and Ginger (left)

Garlicky Eggplant Salad with Tomato Sauce

Crusty bread


slideshow More Warming Soups

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 7

Friday, February 5

Pork Chops with Marsala and Fennel (left)

Potato Puree

Vichy Carrot Puree

Chocolate Pots


Plus: More Pork Recipes and Tips

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up