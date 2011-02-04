Weekly Meal Planner: January 29-February 4, 2011

• Slow-Braised Osso Buco (left)
• Creamy Saffron Risotto
• Broccoli Rabe with Garlic and Red Pepper
• Classic Tiramisù
• Jasmine Rice, Chicken and Almond Stir-Fry (left)
• Asparagus with Sesame Dressing
• Green Tea Panna Cotta
• Poached Red Snapper with Papaya and Mango Sauce Vierge (left)
• Sizzled Ginger Rice
• Hearts of Palm and Cress Salad
• Chicken and Brussels Sprouts over White-Bean and Rosemary Puree (left)
• Watercress Salad with Verjus Vinaigrette
• Bow Ties with Sun-Dried Tomato and Scallion Cream (left)
• Mixed Green Caesar Salad
• Garlic Bread in a Bag
• Shrimp-Stuffed Triple-Baked Potatoes (left)
• Chard with Orange and Bacon
• Roasted Carrots with Chives
• Mussels in Tomato Sauce with Sausage (left)
• Herbed Garlic Bread
• White Fudge Sundae