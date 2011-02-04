Weekly Meal Planner: January 29-February 4, 2011

Saturday, January 29

Slow-Braised Osso Buco (left)

Creamy Saffron Risotto

Broccoli Rabe with Garlic and Red Pepper

Classic Tiramisù

Sunday, January 30

Jasmine Rice, Chicken and Almond Stir-Fry (left)

Asparagus with Sesame Dressing

Green Tea Panna Cotta

Monday, January 31

Poached Red Snapper with Papaya and Mango Sauce Vierge (left)

Sizzled Ginger Rice

Hearts of Palm and Cress Salad

Tuesday, February 1

Chicken and Brussels Sprouts over White-Bean and Rosemary Puree (left)

Watercress Salad with Verjus Vinaigrette

Wednesday, February 2

Bow Ties with Sun-Dried Tomato and Scallion Cream (left)

Mixed Green Caesar Salad

Garlic Bread in a Bag

Thursday, February 3

Shrimp-Stuffed Triple-Baked Potatoes (left)

Chard with Orange and Bacon

Roasted Carrots with Chives

Friday, February 4

Mussels in Tomato Sauce with Sausage (left)

Herbed Garlic Bread

White Fudge Sundae

