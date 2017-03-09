Weekly Meal Planner: January 15-21, 2011

Food & Wine
1 of 7

Saturday, January 15

Spinach and Ricotta Gnudi with Tomato-Butter Sauce (left)

Winter Vegetable Salad with Bagna Cauda Dressing

• Leftover Gâteau Basque

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 7

Sunday, January 16

Garam Masala-Crusted Chicken with Fig Jus (left)

Green Bean–Chile Stir-Fry

Toasted Corn Bread Hash with Brussels Sprouts

Turmeric-Ginger Cauliflower

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 7

Monday, January 17

Thai-Style Tofu and Vegetables (left)

Steamed Rice

Crunchy Shrimp Cakes with Cucumber and Peanuts

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 7

Tuesday, January 18

Spice-Crusted Tuna Steaks with Cilantro and Basil (left)

Oven-Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges

Green Salad with Garlic Crunch

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 7

Wednesday, January 19

Pasta Shells with Artichoke Cream and Smoked Chicken (left)

Sauteed Spinach with Garlic and Orange

• Crusty Bread

Tip: Double the spinach recipe.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 7

Thursday, January 20

Vegetable Salad with Curry Vinaigrette and Fresh Mozzarella (left)

Mushroom-and-Spinach Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Roasted Pear Sundaes with Balsamic-Caramel Sauce

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 7

Friday, January 21

Grandma's Lasagna (left)

Two-Olive Caesar Salad

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up