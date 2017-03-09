Weekly Meal Planner: January 1-7, 2011

• Over-the-Top Mushroom Quiche (left)
• Raspberry-Swirl Sweet Rolls
• Spicy Honey-Glazed Bacon
• Café Cubano
• Fruit Salad
Tip: New Year's Day brunch for 12. Double the bacon and coffee recipes.
• Malabar Spice-Crusted Hanger Steaks with Gingered Carrot Puree (left)
• Garlicky Roasted Broccoli
• Mom's Chocolate Cake
• Kasha Varnishkes with Mushroom Gravy (left)
• Jordon's Romaine Salad
• Gingered Orange Gratin
• Peppery Tuna with Dilled Potato Salad (left)
• Green Beans with Mustard-Seed Butter
• Basque Chicken with Sweet Peppers and Tomatoes (left)
• Crusty Bread
• Pork Fried Rice (left)
• Bok Choy with Garlic
• Sizzled Shrimp Provençal (left)
• Mixed Salad with Three Vinegars