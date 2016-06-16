Weekly Meal Planner: February 6-12, 2010

• Lamb Rib Chops with Vegetable Hash (left)
• Garlicky Potato and Baby Spinach Gratin
• Tomato Gratin
• Almond and Carrot Cake
More Lamb Dishes
• Winter Vegetable Chili (left)
• Grilled Merguez Sandwiches with Caramelized Red Onions
• Arugula Salad with Olives, Feta and Dill
• Brewsky Sangria
• Quadruple Chocolate Brownies
More Super Bowl Recipes
• Prosciutto, Brie and Apple Panini with Scallion Butter (left)
• Swiss Chard with Butter and Tomato
• Fennel-Parsley Salad
More Hot, Melted Sandwiches
• Chicken and Feta Tostadas (left)
• Arroz Blanco: White Rice
• Tomato, Avocado and Arugula Salad
Healthy Mexican Recipes
• Rigatoni with Sausage and Tomato Cream Sauce (left)
• Spicy Broccoli Rabe
• Balsamic Caesar Salad
More Baked Pasta Recipes
• Asparagus and Bok-Choy Frittata (left)
• Watercress Salad with Sherry-Shallot Vinaigrette
• Crusty bread
More Great Vegetarian Recipes
• Stir-Fried Pork Belly with Kimchi (left)
• Mesclun, Tofu and Nori Salad with Citrus Dressing
• Steamed Rice
• Molasses-Gingerbread Cake with Mascarpone Cream
More Great Pork Recipes