Weekly Meal Planner: February 6-12, 2010

Saturday, February 6

Lamb Rib Chops with Vegetable Hash (left)

Garlicky Potato and Baby Spinach Gratin

Tomato Gratin

Almond and Carrot Cake


Sunday, February 7

Winter Vegetable Chili (left)

Grilled Merguez Sandwiches with Caramelized Red Onions

Arugula Salad with Olives, Feta and Dill

Brewsky Sangria

Quadruple Chocolate Brownies


Monday, February 8

Prosciutto, Brie and Apple Panini with Scallion Butter (left)

Swiss Chard with Butter and Tomato

Fennel-Parsley Salad


Tuesday, February 9

Chicken and Feta Tostadas (left)

Arroz Blanco: White Rice

Tomato, Avocado and Arugula Salad


Wednesday, February 10

Rigatoni with Sausage and Tomato Cream Sauce (left)

Spicy Broccoli Rabe

Balsamic Caesar Salad


Thursday, February 11

Asparagus and Bok-Choy Frittata (left)

Watercress Salad with Sherry-Shallot Vinaigrette

Crusty bread


Friday, February 12

Stir-Fried Pork Belly with Kimchi (left)

Mesclun, Tofu and Nori Salad with Citrus Dressing

Steamed Rice

Molasses-Gingerbread Cake with Mascarpone Cream


