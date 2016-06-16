Weekly Meal Planner: February 5-11, 2011

Saturday, February 5

Beef Tenderloin with Ancho and Fennel Seeds (left)

Roman-Style Chopped Chicken Liver Crostini

Crunchy Potato Wedges with Romesco Sauce

Roasted Beets with Horseradish Cream

Double-Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

Apple-Brandy Hot Toddies

Tip: Entertain! Menu for eight.

Sunday, February 6

Lamb Meatballs in Sour-Cherry Sauce (left)

Rice with Fresh Herbs

Eggplant Salad with Cumin and Fresh Herbs

Oranges in Citrus Syrup

Monday, February 7

Tunisian Prawns with Kerkennaise Sauce (left)

Buttery Couscous

Roasted Eggplant in Smoky Tomato Sauce

Tuesday, February 8

Fettuccine with Turkey and Brandied Mushrooms (left)

Thin-Sliced Beans with Citrus Zest and Chives

Wednesday, February 9

Salmon Potpies (left)

Broccolini with Crispy Lemon Crumbs

Thursday, February 10

Spinach Salad with Bacon and Buttermilk-Blue Cheese Dressing (left)

Spicy Carrot Soup

• Crusty Bread

Friday, February 11

Crispy Chicken and Vegetable Croquettes (left)

Fried Gorgonzola Bites

Lamb Meatballs with Mint

Potato Tortilla

Cabrales Phyllo Rolls with Sherry Dipping Sauce

Tip: Entertain! Tapas party for eight.

