Weekly Meal Planner: February 27-March 5, 2010

Food & Wine
1 of 7

Saturday, February 27

Garlicky Grilled Beef Tenderloin with Herbs (left)

Layered Eggplant, Zucchini and Tomato Casserole

Creamy Fennel Mashed Potatoes

Mesclun Salad with Classic Vinaigrette

Double-Chocolate Layer Cake

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 7

Sunday, February 28

Hunter's Stew with Braised Beef and Wild Rice (left)

Maple-Glazed Root Vegetables

Pecan Sandies


slideshow More Hearty Stews

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 7

Monday, March 1

Perfect Pizza Margherita (left)

Bibb and Radish Salad with Buttermilk Dressing

Tip: Pizza dough can be made over the previous weekend.


slideshow More Pizza Recipes

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 7

Tuesday, March 2

Spinach and Ricotta Pappardelle (left)

Arugula Fennel Salad

Bread


slideshow Fast Weeknight Pastas

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 7

Wednesday, March 3

BLT Salad with Blue Cheese (left)

Bread

Root Beer Float

Tip: Make enough bacon for sandwiches the next night.


slideshow More Recipes That Use Bacon

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 7

Thursday, March 4

BLT Fried Egg and Cheese Sandwich (left)

Potato and Broccoli Soup


slideshow More Warming Soups

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 7

Friday, March 5

Lamb Chops with Frizzled Herbs (left)

Rosemary Roasted Potatoes

Winter Greens Salad


slideshow Quick Side Dishes

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up