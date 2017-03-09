Weekly Meal Planner: February 19-25, 2011

Saturday, February 19

Lobster with Udon Noodles, Bok Choy and Citrus (left)

Green Tea Panna Cotta

Shinsei Sangria

Sunday, February 20

Chicken and Okra Fricassee (left)

Steamed Rice

• Lime Wedges

Monday, February 21

Island Kale and Sweet-Potato Soup (left)

• Crusty Bread

Toasted-Coconut Custard Tart

Tuesday, February 22

Garlic Roasted Cod with Mashed-Potato Crust (left)

Smoky Chard Sauté

Wednesday, February 23

White Bean Soup with Asparagus and Peas (left)

Welsh Rabbit

Thursday, February 24

Roast Chicken with Oven-Dried Tomato Vinaigrette (left)

Oven-Dried Tomatoes

Roasted Sweet Potato and Onion Salad

Creamy Baked Orzo with Goat Cheese

Broccoli Rabe with Pancetta and Garlic

Friday, February 25

Cauliflower and Crab Ravioli (left)

Green Salad with Nutty Vinaigrette

Rich Baked Chocolate Puddings

