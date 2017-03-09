Weekly Meal Planner: February 13-19, 2010

• Roasted Shrimp and Scallop Papillotes with Miami Tartar Sauce (left) (use just 1/4 of the recipe)
• Rice with Fresh Herbs
• Okra in Tomato Sauce
• Chocolate-Hazelnut Baklava
More Great Shrimp Dishes
• Spinach and Roquefort Soufflés (left)
• Mustard-and-Herb Chicken
• Farro with Shiitake Mushrooms
• Marble Fudge Brownies
More Great Recipes for Valentine's Day
• Stir-Fried Vegetables with Lemongrass (left)
• Pad See Yew
More Fantastic Stir-Fries
• Roasted Pork Loin with Orange-Herb Sauce (left)
• Braised Red Cabbage
• Fresh Herb Mashed Potatoes
Delicious Pork Recipes
• Penne with Salmon Puttanesca (left)
• Romaine Lettuce and Cucumber Salad
More Pasta Recipes
• Poblano-and-Cheddar-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms (left)
• Warm Fennel-and-Bitter Greens Salad
• Garlic Bread
More Great Vegetarian Recipes
• Roasted Cod and Potatoes with Thyme (left)
• Carrots with Fried Shallot Gremolata
• No-Bake Chocolate Custard
Fast Fish Recipes