Weekly Meal Planner: December 25-31, 2010

Saturday, December 25

Salt-and-Pepper-Crusted Prime Rib with Sage Jus (left)

Two-Olive Caesar Salad

Dreamy Creamed Carrots, Onions and Mushrooms

Salt-Baked Yukon Golds with Three Seasoned Butters

Gingerbread Roll with Cinnamon Cream

Tip: Christmas dinner.

Sunday, December 26

Baked Eggs with Chorizo and Potatoes (left)

Overnight Oatmeal with Almonds and Dried Cranberries

Old-Fashioned Banana Bread

Citrus Salad with Candied Ginger

Tropical Mimosas

Tip: Breakfast buffet for holiday houseguests.

Monday, December 27

Chickpea and Spinach Stew (left)

• Crusty Bread

Tuesday, December 28

Spiced Chicken Legs with Apricots and Raisins (left)

Buttery Couscous

Roasted Broccoli with Lemon and Pine Nuts

Wednesday, December 29

Tortellini and Spinach in Garlic Broth (left)

The Perfect Ham Sandwich

Thursday, December 30

Citrus-Marinated Shrimp with Grilled-Onion and Orange Salad (left)

Orzo Pilaf with Toasted Almonds

Spicy Carrots with Parsley and Cilantro

Friday, December 31

Shrimp Salad Sliders (left)

Steak-and-Chorizo Empanadas

Ricotta-Stuffed Arancini

Aged Gouda Fondue with Caraway Croutons

Butter-Basted Chicken Skewers

Maple-Soy Snack Mix

Spiced-Bourbon Lemon Twists

Champagne Mojitos

Lemon-Ginger Mousse

Mini Chocolate-Hazelnut Cheesecakes

Tip: New Year's Eve cocktail party.

