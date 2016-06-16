Weekly Meal Planner: December 11-17, 2010

• Rio Grande Trout with Riesling (left)
• Spicy Scalloped Rutabagas with Parsley
• Warm Mixed Greens
• Applesauce-Chocolate Chip Bundt Cake
Tip: Cut the scalloped rutabagas recipe in half.
• Mulligatawny Soup with Chicken (left)
• Crusty Bread
• Gingerbread Cookies with Royal Icing
• Pecan Shortbread Cookies
• Chocolate-Mint Thumbprints
• Cherry-Nut Mudslides
Tip: Christmas cookie baking party!
• Penne with Roasted Butternut Squash and Ham (left)
• Jordon's Romaine Salad
• Stir-Fried Peking Lamb with Peppers and Green Beans (left)
• Jasmine Rice Pilaf
• Crab Quesadillas with Pickled Jalapeños (left)
• Chipotle-Spiked Winter Squash and Black Bean Salad
• Fried Sweet Plantains with Dulce de Leche and Chocolate
• Mint Love Letters with Spicy Lamb Sausage (left)
• Antipasto Salad
Tip: Special holiday dinner for friends.
• Oysters Rockefeller (left)
• Pancetta-Wrapped Mushrooms
• Potato Chips with Chèvre, Pepper Jelly and Bacon
• Shrimp Toast
• Caramelized Onion Dip
• Sausage Puffs
• Cameron's Cooler
• Kirs Normand
• Spiced Chocolate Fondue
• Salted Caramel Squares
Tip: Holiday cocktail party!