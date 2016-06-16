Weekly Meal Planner: December 11-17, 2010

Saturday, December 11

Rio Grande Trout with Riesling (left)

Spicy Scalloped Rutabagas with Parsley

Warm Mixed Greens

Applesauce-Chocolate Chip Bundt Cake

Tip: Cut the scalloped rutabagas recipe in half.

Sunday, December 12

Mulligatawny Soup with Chicken (left)

• Crusty Bread

Gingerbread Cookies with Royal Icing

Pecan Shortbread Cookies

Chocolate-Mint Thumbprints

Cherry-Nut Mudslides

Tip: Christmas cookie baking party!

Monday, December 13

Penne with Roasted Butternut Squash and Ham (left)

Jordon's Romaine Salad

Tuesday, December 14

Stir-Fried Peking Lamb with Peppers and Green Beans (left)

Jasmine Rice Pilaf

Wednesday, December 15

Crab Quesadillas with Pickled Jalapeños (left)

Chipotle-Spiked Winter Squash and Black Bean Salad

Fried Sweet Plantains with Dulce de Leche and Chocolate

Thursday, December 16

Mint Love Letters with Spicy Lamb Sausage (left)

Antipasto Salad

Tip: Special holiday dinner for friends.

Friday, December 17

Oysters Rockefeller (left)

Pancetta-Wrapped Mushrooms

Potato Chips with Chèvre, Pepper Jelly and Bacon

Shrimp Toast

Caramelized Onion Dip

Sausage Puffs

Cameron's Cooler

Kirs Normand

Spiced Chocolate Fondue

Salted Caramel Squares

Tip: Holiday cocktail party!

