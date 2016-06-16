Weekly Meal Planner: August 7-13, 2010

• Glazed Pork Tenderloin with Cumin-Spiked Corn Puree (left)
• Quinoa, Artichoke and Hearts of Palm Salad
• Dulce de Leche Ice Cream Pie
• Spicy Chicken Chili (left)
• Skillet Corn Bread with Corn Relish
• Bibb-and-Radish Salad with Buttermilk Dressing
• Old-Fashioned Blueberry Pie
• Stuffed Yellow Peppers with Spicy Swiss Chard and Scallion Pilaf (left)
• Turkish Tomato Salad with Fresh Herbs
• Leftover Blueberry Pie
• Summer Farro Salad (left)
• Grilled Chicken Paillards with Cilantro-Mint Dressing
• Tipsy Plums & Raspberries
• Moo Shu Shrimp (left)
• Steamed Broccoli with Ginger and Sesame Seeds
• Vegetarian Hot-and-Sour Soup
• Salmon with Thai Rice Salad (left)
• Steamed Green Beans
Tip: Double the salmon, using leftovers for tomorrow night.
• Cellophane Noodle and Vegetable Salad (left)
• Asian Salmon Lettuce Cups
• Pineapple Granita with Chile and Mint