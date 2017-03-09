Weekly Meal Planner: August 6-12, 2011

Saturday, August 6

Watermelon Gazpacho (left)

Fried Green Tomatoes with Bacon Vinaigrette and Warm Frisée

Grilled Shrimp with Orange Aioli

S'mores Cupcakes

Sunday, August 7

Grilled Spice-Rubbed Pork Tenderloin with Sweet Potatoes and Scallions (left)

Lemony Broccoli Salad

Cherry Turnovers

Monday, August 8

Corn and Crabmeat Soup (left)

• Crusty Bread

Bibb Lettuce Salad

Tuesday, August 9

Sliced Beef with Lemony Arugula and Mushroom Salad (left)

Spiced Corn on the Cob

Confit of Peaches with Mint

Wednesday, August 10

Smoky Citrus Shrimp with Parsley (left)

• Crusty Bread

Romaine Salad with Creamy Lemon Dressing

Thursday, August 11

Roasted Chicken, New Potatoes, and Asparagus (left)

Bibb Lettuce Salad

Friday, August 12

Grilled Lamb Chops with Tahini Sauce (left)

Summer Garden Couscous Salad

Tomato and Sweet Onion Salad

