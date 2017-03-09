Weekly Meal Planner: August 6-12, 2011

• Watermelon Gazpacho (left)
• Fried Green Tomatoes with Bacon Vinaigrette and Warm Frisée
• Grilled Shrimp with Orange Aioli
• S'mores Cupcakes
• Grilled Spice-Rubbed Pork Tenderloin with Sweet Potatoes and Scallions (left)
• Lemony Broccoli Salad
• Cherry Turnovers
• Corn and Crabmeat Soup (left)
• Crusty Bread
• Bibb Lettuce Salad
• Sliced Beef with Lemony Arugula and Mushroom Salad (left)
• Spiced Corn on the Cob
• Confit of Peaches with Mint
• Smoky Citrus Shrimp with Parsley (left)
• Romaine Salad with Creamy Lemon Dressing
• Roasted Chicken, New Potatoes, and Asparagus (left)
• Grilled Lamb Chops with Tahini Sauce (left)
• Summer Garden Couscous Salad
• Tomato and Sweet Onion Salad