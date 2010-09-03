Weekly Meal Planner: August 28-September 3, 2010

Saturday, August 28

Middle Eastern–Inspired Chicken with Tahini Sauce (left)

Summer Bulgur and Green Bean Salad

Smoky Eggplant Salad with Cucumber Raita

Sunday, August 29

Grilled Pork Chops with Anchovies and Swiss Chard (left)

Brown Rice Pilaf with Green Olives and Lemon

Honey-Orange Ice

Monday, August 30

Mushroom–and–Goat Cheese Béchamel Pizzas (left)

Chopped Salad with Beets, Beans, Goat Cheese and Hazelnuts

Tuesday, August 31

Chilled Tomato Soup with Tarragon Crème Fraîche (left)

Grilled Cheese and Chorizo Sandwiches

Granola Cookies with Chocolate Chips

Wednesday, September 1

Easy Chicken Fajitas (left)

Avocado-and-Roasted-Tomatillo Salsa

Spicy Orange and Jicama Salad

Thursday, September 2

Pan-Seared Halibut with Tomato Vinaigrette (left)

Bulgur with Tangy Artichokes

Grated Carrot Salad with Cilantro and Cumin

Friday, September 3

Dick's Amazing Stuffed Clams (left)

Maine Shrimp and Scallop Stew

Sweet Corn Salad with Green Beans and Hazelnuts

Mama's Blueberry Buckle

