Weekly Meal Planner: August 27-September 2, 2011

Food & Wine
Saturday, August 27

Milk-Braised Pork Tenderloin with Spinach and Strawberry Salad (left)

Buttered Green Beans with Dill

Double-Peach Tart

Sunday, August 28

Grilled Swordfish Kabobs (left)

Lemony Rice-Parsely Salad

Grilled Broccoli and Bread Salad with Pickled Shallots

Monday, August 29

Corn Vichyssoise (left)

Grilled Vegetable Muffulettas

Tuesday, August 30

Grilled Shrimp Summer Rolls (left)

Cold Soba Noodle Salad with Cucumber and Shiitake

Wednesday, August 31

Vietnamese Cabbage-and-Chicken Salad (left)

• Crusty Bread

Sophie Dahl's Iced Tea

Thursday, September 1

Mussel Soup (left)

• Crusty Bread

Romaine Salad with Creamy Lemon Dressing

Friday, September 2

Chicken, Mango, and Rice Salad (left)

Chilled Cucumber Soup

Plum Puff Dumplings

