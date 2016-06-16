Weekly Meal Planner: August 20-26, 2011

Saturday, August 20

Fresh Sardines on Grilled Bread (left)

Crispy Potatoes with Aioli and Spicy Tomato Salsa

Cauliflower in a Caper Vinaigrette

Sunday, August 21

Grilled Steak over Black Beans with Chimichurri Sauce (left)

• Crusty Bread

Grilled Corn with Queso Fresco and Lime-Tarragon Butter

Monday, August 22

Bulgur with Tangy Artichokes (left)

Grilled Eggplant and Fresh Herb Salad Subs

Tip: Meatless Monday meal.

Tuesday, August 23

Pork Scallopine with Spicy Cherry-Pepper Sauce (left)

Oven-Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges

Romaine Lettuce and Cucumber Salad

Wednesday, August 24

Crab Salad with Caesar Vinaigrette (left)

Fines Herbes Soup

Strawberry Lemonade

Thursday, August 25

Chicken Souvlaki (left)

Greek Tabbouleh Salad

Friday, August 26

Paella Salad (left)

Mixed Green Salad

Classic Caipirinha

