Weekly Meal Planner: August 14-20, 2010

Saturday, August 14

Whole Grilled Chicken with Wilted Arugula (left)

Heirloom Tomatoes Stuffed with Summer Succotash

Grilled Garlic-Herb Bread

Confit of Peaches with Mint

Sunday, August 15

Cheesy Zucchini Casserole (left)

Tomato Salad with Scallions and Balsamic Dressing

Mixed-Berry Spoon Cake

Monday, August 16

Crunchy Vegetable Salad with Ricotta Crostini (left)

Spaghettini with Marinated Artichokes and Ricotta

• Leftover Mixed-Berry Spoon Cake

Tuesday, August 17

Grilled Beef with Sesame Dressing (left)

Lemony Salt-Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

Ice Cream

Wednesday, August 18

Soupe au Pistou (left)

• Crusty Bread

Watermelon-Strawberry Agua Fresca

Thursday, August 19

Thai Summer Bean Stew with Chicken (left)

Jasmine Rice Pilaf

Friday, August 20

Grilled Flank Steak with Sichuan Peppercorns (left)

Asian Coleslaw with Miso-Mustard Dressing

Jasmine Rice with Tomatoes and Cornichons

Tipsy Plums & Raspberries

