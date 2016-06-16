Weekly Meal Planner: August 13-19, 2011

Saturday, August 13

Grilled Tandoori Chicken (left)

Grilled Eggplant

Grilled Corn with Thyme Butter

• Naan or pitas

Tip: Prepare the pre-ferment for tomorrow's bread and allow it to rise overnight.

Sunday, August 14

Corn and Cod Chowder (left)

Crusty White Bread

Tomato Salad

Raspberry and Pistachio Eton Mess

Monday, August 15

Baby Leaf Lettuce with Olives and Watermelon (left)

Pappardelle with Zucchini and Mint-Parsley Pesto

Tip: Meatless Monday meal.

Tuesday, August 16

Scallops with Summer Squash (left)

Chilled Cucumber Soup with Pickled Red Onion

Caramelized Peach Tatin

Wednesday, August 17

Grilled Chili-Rubbed Flank Steak (left)

Jicama and Orange Salad

Baby Romaine Salad with Spicy Lime Dressing and Cilantro

Thursday, August 18

Shrimp Boil with Spicy Butter Sauce (left)

Skillet Corn Bread

Mixed Tomato Salad with Green Tomato Vinaigrette

Friday, August 19

Chicken Quesadillas with Blue Cheese and Caramelized Onions (left)

• Chips and Spicy and Smoky Guacamole

Maria's Margarita

Deep-Dish Peach-Raspberry Pie

